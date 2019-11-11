Angela Answers: Are hormones ruining your sleep?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 wants to help you get a good night's sleep.

We know hormones play a huge role in falling asleep and staying asleep, particularly for women in their 40s through 60s.

In the latest Angela Answers segment, we chat with Nurse Practioner Robin Eldib of Be Well Family Care about what to do if hormone issues are hurting your sleep.

Eldib discusses some of the consequences of not getting good sleep, including weight gain, irritabilility, relationship issues, and increased risk of diabetes and heart attack — plus which sleep remedies you might be using that aren't good for your body.

She shares natural and non-medical tips for improving your sleep and talks about when to consider hormone replacement.