Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron spent his day off Monday at Arsenal Tech High School with students and their families.

Ebron and his mother, Gina, served dinner in a dining room on Arsenal Tech's campus.

Teaming up with Campbell's Champions of Chunky campaign, Ebron helped donate 10,000 bowls of Chunky soup to Indianapolis public school programs.

Thank you @Ebron85 @Colts @CampbellsChunky for serving dinner to our @arsenal_tech students and their champions! Campbell’s also donated 10,000 bowls of soup to the IPS Career Technology Center Culinary Arts program & school food pantry.#ChampionsOfChunky#StrongerTogetherIPS pic.twitter.com/2TRTSZebOP — IPS (@IPSSchools) November 11, 2019

Be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: