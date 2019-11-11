× First sticking snow precedes potential record cold; Arctic Blast underway to open the work week

FIRST SIGNIFICANT SNOW FALLING

The first area-wide snowfall is underway in central Indiana Monday afternoon and evening. As temperatures continue to fall the light rain turned to snow in Indianapolis just before 2 pm. By 4 pm a half inch of snow was reported at the airport marking this the first measured snow since March 30th.

Other reports included 2.4″ Lafayette, 1.8″ Carmel and 1.5″ at Eagle Creek.

A winter weather advisory is in effect overnight and snow ends and bitter cold takes hold.

Snowfall will accumulation on average 1″ to 2″ with locally higher amounts of 3″ possible be fore tapering off and clearing after midnight. Some lake effect snow bands will likely extend into northeast central Indiana through sunrise producing some slick spots well after sunrise.

SNOW IS A LITTLE EARLY

Is this snow early? On average the first measurable snow in Indianapolis will fall around the 22nd of November so yest it is a little early. The earliest measured snow is October 18th. Last year our first measured snow came November 14th.

ARCTIC BLAST

A full blown, cross polar jet stream is delivering a bitter early season blast of arctic air. As first forecast over a week ago, the second surge of arctic air will be more bitter and threaten many cold record temperatures early in the week.

The temperatures have dropped sharply after 60-degrees on Sunday. By 5 pm temperatures fallen well below freezing – nearly 30-degrees colder. Add a north wind at 15 mph and gusting it feels like it is in the teens.

This is a formidable early season arctic blast delivering low temperatures into the middle teens early Tuesday morning and challenging a record that has stood for 108 years. The record low of 14-degrees was set in 1911.

The cold will back off but not until another potential record low early Wednesday morning with many locations dipping into the single digits by sunrise. The current forecast of 9-degrees will break the record 10-degrees set in 1986.