× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 30 – Veterans Success Center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Started in 2014, Purdue’s Veteran Success Center assists and supports veterans and military students on campus in many ways as they navigate though their college careers.

Those resources and programs include access to Veteran to Veteran Peer Programs, Student Veteran Organizations, military-related education benefits, support in career development, and so much more.

Honoring our veterans on our special Veterans Day release of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with the director of the Veteran Success Center, Jamie Richards about how this program helps veteran students with the transition and adjustment to campus life, and helping students best succeed while on campus. We also talk to Purdue Senior Morgan Torres about the many benefits the center has provided her and others to live, love, and thrive while at Purdue, and prepare for life beyond college.

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms