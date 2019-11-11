× Indy Maven Style Swap

INDIANAPOLIS — A newly launched lifestyle platform is helping connect women to other women in Indianapolis. Indy Maven is for women who want to stay on top of what’s happening in central Indiana.

Indy Maven co-founder and editor-in-chief Leslie Bailey stopped by Fox59 to talk about an upcoming style swap event.

As she explained, it’s open for women of all shapes and sizes. Participants are asked to bring clothing items appropriate for fall and winter.

You can get tickets to the November 15 style swap here.