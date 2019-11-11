LIVE BLOG: Snow falls in central Indiana as temperatures plummet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Snow is falling in central Indiana Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the whole state through Tuesday morning.

An accumulation of 1-3 inches is expected for most of central Indiana after rain in the afternoon, prompting hazardous driving conditions for the evening commute. Temperatures will dive into the teens by Tuesday morning.

We’ll be tracking the snow, road conditions and more here in our live blog.

