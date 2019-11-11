November storm has drivers busting out their snow legs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- Record setting snowfall for this time in November has drivers testing their snow driving skills earlier than expected.

Through the majority of Monday night, Indiana State Police only saw twelve crashes in our region, with no injuries.

In Boone County, the snow began piling up on the roadway by 5 p.m., leading to a chunky mess. Deputies feared the roads could freeze as the temperatures began to plummet.

“We’ve got a lot of overpasses. The bridges ice up a lot faster than main roads do," said Wesley Garst with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities caution drivers to take it slow and to create a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.

This early storm is colliding with deer mating season, so there may be deer coming across the roadway. Wild animals and slick conditions can lead to dangerous situations if drivers aren't careful.