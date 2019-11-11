Record cold and snow on the way! Slick later tonight…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So far, so good this Monday morning! The morning rush hour should remain uneventful with temperatures holding in the 40's and little to no rain in the area. Rain chances will increase by mid to late morning, while temperatures begin to fall into the upper 30's. A transition from rain to snow will begin this afternoon, while temperatures fall into the middles 30's. Although snow will be falling, most will melt on contact to start, as roads temperatures are too warm and treatment will be laid down by DPW and INDOT (130 trucks total).

By the evening rush hour, snow will still be falling and temperatures will cool below 32°. This should allow from some untreated roads to get slick and wind chills will drop in the teens. Wind gusts too will make for some limited visibility in a more intense snow band but LIMITED in locations.

Tuesday morning will be harsh with wind chills in the subzero range, slick spots and a few flurries and snow showers. I would expect school delays around the state! A few snow showers and breezy, cold winds will continue through the day with sunshine at times. Highs tomorrow only reach around 25°!

Dry weather builds into the weekend and temperatures will moderate back into the 40's.