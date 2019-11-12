A new record low this morning…bitter cold remains intact for now!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have set a new record low this morning, one that stood for 108 years! Along with the harsh conditions, wind chills are in the subzero range and multiple school delays are underway. Expect partly sunny skies around today with a few passing flurries. Could see a brief snow shower in the northeastern corner of our viewing area. Bottom line, frigid with highs only reaching in the mid to lower 20's, 30° below the seasonal average high!

More record cold for tonight appears likely with a low tonight dropping to 9°, beating the previous record of 10°, setback in 1986!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the week with a slow climb into the 40's by Saturday, still nearly 15° below average! Only a few flurries possible early on Thursday, mainly north of downtown. So plenty of dry time for the next week or so...