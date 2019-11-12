× Carmel police remind people to drive for conditions after truck ends up in retention pond

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are reminding people to watch their speed as the weather changes after a truck wound up in a retention pond Tuesday.

The Carmel Police Department said a driver was heading south on 3rd Avenue Southwest when they lost control and went into a retention pond. The driver was able to get out on their own safely.

The department said the incident serves as a good example of the importance of adjusting your speed based on roadway surface conditions.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says drivers are often unprepared for winter driving and forget to take it slow. They remind people that roads that might seem dry may actually be slippery and dangerous.

INDOT reminds drivers to take it slow, stay attentive and reduce your speed no matter what type of vehicle you drive. Even if you have a vehicle with four-wheel drive, you may not be able to stop any faster or maintain control any better once you lose traction.