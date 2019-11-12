Celebrate Chicken Soup for the Soul Day with soups from around the world

Posole is a classic slow-cooked Mexican soup dating back to the time of the Aztecs. It combines chicken, lime, hominy (dried corn kernels soaked and cooked in an alkaline solution—this removes the acid and makes the corn puffy and meaty, similar to a bean), and tomatillos (similar to tomatoes but much more sour and picked while under-ripe).
This version uses an Instant Pot, which significantly speeds up the cooking time.
Chicken Posole
Yield: Serves 10
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 jalapeños, chopped
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cans golden hominy, drained
- 2 quarts chicken stock
- 10 tomatillos, coarsely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons lime juice
- Cilantro, avocado, lime wedges for garnish
Directions
- Set Instant Pot to “saute” and heat olive oil. Brown chicken in Instant Pot, about 4 minutes per side, making sure not to crowd pot. Transfer chicken to plate.
- Add the onion to the pot and cook until tender and translucent, or about 2 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeños and cook for about 1 minute.
- Turn off “saute” setting. Add chicken stock, hominy, tomatillos, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper. Return chicken to pot.
- Cover pot with lid and into place, making sure the valve is set to “sealing.” Set the Instant Pot to pressure cook at normal pressure for 20 minutes.
- When the pressure cooking is complete, turn valve to “venting” to manually release steam, making sure not to burn yourself. When steam stops, remove lid and transfer chicken to a large plate and shred. Return chicken to the pot and add lime juice.
- Serve soup and garnish with cilantro, avocado and lime wedges, and serve immediately.
Slow Cooker Moroccan Soup
Yield: Serves 8 people
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup onion chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tablespoon ginger, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons coriander powder
- 2 teaspoons cumin powder
- 2 teaspoons turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon harissa (or cayenne powder)
- 4 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup carrots, cut into 1-inch rounds
- 1 preserved lemon, chopped
- 14.5 ounces diced tomatoes
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 4 cups chickpeas, cooked or from can
- Pinch saffron (not necessary but great if you have)
- Cilantro for garnish if desired
Directions
- Drizzle olive oil in pan and warm to medium heat.
- Brown chicken in pan, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to plate.
- Add the onion to the pan and cook until tender and translucent, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and ginger and cook for about 1 minute.
- Deglaze pan with a couple of tablespoons of stock. Transfer to slow cooker.
- Add salt, pepper, coriander, cumin, turmeric, harissa, sweet potatoes, carrots, preserved lemon, and diced tomatoes, and chicken. Mix around before adding chicken stock.
- Cook on regular heat for 6 to 8 hours or until sweet potatoes and carrots are tender.
- Open lid and add chickpeas and saffron, and stir until heated through.
- Serve with cilantro.