IMPD asking for help locating man wanted for criminal recklessness

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking the public to help locate a man wanted for criminal recklessness.

IMPD said on Monday, November 4, Jasper Jefferson told his girlfriend he was going to kill her and then shot at her in their home.

Police said Jefferson left the home in his vehicle and was found by officers, but drove away when they attempted to stop him.

He crashed near 25th Street and Routiers Avenue and fled on foot and was not found, according to police.

Jefferson has a mental disorder and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jasper Jefferson, contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).