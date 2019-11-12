Medical Minute: Hernia

Posted 4:18 PM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:47PM, November 12, 2019

In this week’s medical minute, Ascension St. Vincent focuses on Hernias.

A hernia is a hole in the wall of a body cavity. The body is designed as a series of compartments with barriers of tissue separating them. When the barriers between these compartments break down, the contents of one compartment can move into another compartment. Hernias can occur in both men and women. Some are born with them but many are acquired during the course of an active life.

Schedule an appointment 317-834-7519

Learn more: healthcare.ascension.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.