Medical Minute: Hernia

In this week’s medical minute, Ascension St. Vincent focuses on Hernias.

A hernia is a hole in the wall of a body cavity. The body is designed as a series of compartments with barriers of tissue separating them. When the barriers between these compartments break down, the contents of one compartment can move into another compartment. Hernias can occur in both men and women. Some are born with them but many are acquired during the course of an active life.

Schedule an appointment 317-834-7519

Learn more: healthcare.ascension.org