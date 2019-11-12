× Pacers’ Oladipo nearing return, assigned to practice with G League affiliate Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo will take another step in his return to the NBA.

The Pacers announced Tuesday that the All-Star guard has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Oladipo will practice with the Mad Ants Tuesday afternoon in Indianapolis and will be recalled after practice.

Oladipo ruptured the quad tendon in his right knee against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. He had surgery and missed the rest of the season.

Since then, the Pacers star has been rehabbing the injury. The team has not announced a timetable for his return to the Pacers lineup, but he has been practicing with the team since late October.