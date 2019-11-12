× Several Indiana counties under travel advisories and watches after blast of snow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Snow and bitterly cold temperatures led to travel advisories and watches in several Indiana counties.

A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

A few counties are under an orange travel watch. The watch means conditions are potentially threatening to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

Yellow travel advisory (as of 8 a.m.)

Allen

Bartholomew

Benton

Blackford

Boone

Brown

Clay

Daviess

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Hendricks

Henry

Lake

LaPorte

Madison

Newton

Owen

Perry

Porter

Rush

St. Joseph

Sullivan

Vanderburgh

Washington

Wells

Orange travel watch (as of 8 a.m.)