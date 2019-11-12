Find school delays and closings here

Several Indiana counties under travel advisories and watches after blast of snow

Posted 7:58 AM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, November 12, 2019

Image via the Indiana Department of Homeland Security

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Snow and bitterly cold temperatures led to travel advisories and watches in several Indiana counties.

A yellow travel advisory is the lowest level of a local travel advisory and means drivers may encounter hazardous conditions during routine travel.

A few counties are under an orange travel watch. The watch means conditions are potentially threatening to the public. Only essential travel—such as to and from work or an emergency situation—is recommended.

Yellow travel advisory (as of 8 a.m.)

  • Allen
  • Bartholomew
  • Benton
  • Blackford
  • Boone
  • Brown
  • Clay
  • Daviess
  • Greene
  • Hamilton
  • Hancock
  • Hendricks
  • Henry
  • Lake
  • LaPorte
  • Madison
  • Newton
  • Owen
  • Perry
  • Porter
  • Rush
  • St. Joseph
  • Sullivan
  • Vanderburgh
  • Washington
  • Wells

Orange travel watch (as of 8 a.m.)

  • Knox
  • Martin
  • Monroe
