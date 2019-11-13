UPDATE: 3 people died in Martinsville mobile home fire

Posted 4:50 AM, November 13, 2019

Photo from scene of house fire on November 13, 2019

Editor’s note: Fire officials originally said two people died in the fire, but they later discovered three people died.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Three  people died in a mobile home fire in Martinsville early this morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on North Outer Drive near State Road 37 and South Ohio Street.

The home was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Authorities confirm three people died, but their identities are unknown at this time.

We will update this story when we have more information.

