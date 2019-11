Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of year where we tend to put a bigger focus on family especially our older members whether it's due to safety with the cold weather or wanting to spend more time with them during the holidays. American Senior Communities has a program focusing on companions. Janean Kinzie is their Director of Social Wellness and Enrichment. She is here to answer questions about the program.

Learn more at https://www.asccare.com/companions/