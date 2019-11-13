Daily record low broken; temperatures slowly recover this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis broke another daily temperature record this Wednesday morning as lows dipped below 10° in several cities and towns. Indy fell to 9° around 3 AM, which broke the 10° record low set back in 1986.

Wind speeds have slightly picked up within the last couple hours and the light winds are creating wind chills below zero! Layers will be needed throughout the day even with afternoon highs being more than 10 degrees higher compared to Tuesday.

More clouds are going to fill into the state this afternoon with skies turning partly cloudy. A strong southerly breeze will contribute to the slight rise in temperatures during the second half of the day. Highs will climb into the lower 30s, which is still more than 20 degrees below normal for mid-November!

Skies will turn mostly cloudy across central Indiana tonight. The additional clouds will act as a blanket and prevent temperatures from plunging back into the single digits and lower teens. Lows will likely fall into the lower to mid-20s with wind chills in the teens.

We are setting up for a very quiet weather pattern for the next several days near the Indianapolis area. Temperatures will slowly rise through the weekend and should rise back into the mid-40s early next week. Unseasonably cool weather is expected for the extended period.