First responders warn about dangers of being broken down

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—The death of a man killed on I-465 while changing a tire is prompting Indiana State Police to issue a warning to drivers.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine says while we can’t place blame on the person killed, this time of year, the risk of experiencing a disabled vehicle increases. So, it’s important for those who find themselves in that situation to take extra precautions.

“You’re essentially gambling your life on the assumption that other drivers are going to see you, that other drivers are paying attention, and that’s just not the case.”

Perrine says the most important thing someone can do, is move as far away from traffic as possible. If your vehicle can still move, move it.

“If you do get stranded on the side of the road, one of the safest things you can do is stay in your vehicle and wait for help,” he said.

For those that do opt to get out of their vehicle, Chris Lowery with INDOT’s Hoosier Helpers says it’s important to try and keep yourself at the furthest point possible from traffic.

“Never turn your back to the traffic, never trust traffic. They may see you, but it doesn’t mean they won’t come over at the last second and hit you. If you have to get out at least get over the guard rail away from traffic so you at least have something between you and traffic,” Lowery said

Lowery also adds that having an emergency kit in your vehicle, complete with items such as flashlights, road flares, emergency vests, and traffic cones /reflectors can help increase the visibility of your vehicle.

“You also have to have an escape plan. So at least if you see something coming at you, you know where to go. You don’t want to jump into traffic you want to jump away from traffic,” He said.

State Police say it’s also important to have the numbers for services like Hoosier Helpers or AAA stored should you find yourself in a situation. You can also call 911 and state police can help you.