Frank Reich: Adam’s our kicker

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The heels are dug in, seemingly deeper than ever.

In spite of the doubt, concern, consternation, reservation or anxiety – you pick the word, all are appropriate – swirling around a suddenly and uncharacteristically kicker, Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts aren’t budging.

Even though Chris Ballard held another set of workouts with four free-agent kickers Tuesday – Greg Joseph, Elliott Fry, Nick Rose, Mike Nugent – the franchise didn’t sign one.

“Adam’s our kicker,’’ Reich said Wednesday. “Chris and I have talked about this situation.’’

The situation? Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s career scoring leader and a career 83.9 percent kicker, has missed a league-high 11 kicks in nine games – five field goals, six PATs. The most recent was a PAT in the 16-12 loss to Miami that impacted how the Colts approached their final drive. Vinatieri’s career-high in misses: 12, in 1996 when he was a rookie with the New England Patriots.

The latest errant kick spurred Ballard to hold a second audition to determine if a better option resided outside the building.

“We believe in doubling-down on our guys,’’ Reich said. “Sure, you take a look, but when you take a look you see what we’ve got is . . . we believe Adam is the answer.’’

At the risk of reading too much into Reich’s comments, it’s not a stretch to assume the Colts have more confidence in Vinatieri working through what Reich described as “a phase’’ than bringing in someone off the street who’s on the street for a reason.

