WATCH LIVE: House holds first public hearing in impeachment case against President Trump

Man wanted after cell phone store robbery in Carmel

Posted 12:48 PM, November 13, 2019, by

Photos of the suspect courtesy of Carmel police

CARMEL, Ind.– Police in Carmel are looking for a suspect following a cell phone store robbery.

The crime occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 10  at the AT&T store located in the 2100 block of East 116th Street.

Officers say several phones and tablet devices were stolen.

Carmel police described the suspect as “a heavier set black male, wearing a black coat with a hood, black shorts, black shoes and a camouflage face mask.”

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Carmel police at 317-571-2533. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.