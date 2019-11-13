New federal program ‘Project Guardian’ aims to combat gun violence nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Wednesday, the Department of Justice rolled out a new nationwide program to combat gun violence.

The initiative, dubbed Project Guardian, will include better enforcement of the national gun background check system.

Talk to nearly anyone who’s had a loved one shot to death, like Ezekiel Summers, a 19-year-old killed outside an east side apartment complex in April, and those families will almost always say there are simply too many guns on the streets.

“Everybody has a gun. Back in my day, it was one guy that was a tough guy. Now everybody is the tough guy,” said Tashawnna Summers.

While unveiling Project Guardian in Memphis, Attorney General William Barr said the nationwide plan is to reduce gun violence by continuing to target the most violent gun offenders in federal court, and make a renewed commitment to crime gun intelligence centers, but there will also be a crackdown on prosecuting people who lie during background checks while buying guns.

“What you might see more of is the so called lie and buy cases. Individuals that buy guns for other individuals,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler.

“I don't really see this initiative from the Attorney General’s office having much of an impact,” said reverend Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

Over three years of homicide numbers by IMPD show that since 2017, gunshots make up close to 85% of all the city’s killings. Local faith leaders doubt Project Guardian will do much to get weapons out of the hands of those committing violent crimes.

“If I'm 15 years old, I'm not going to a gun store to get a gun. I'm going to buy it on the street, so we have to address the black market,” said Harrison.

Reverend David Greene with the Concerned Clergy shared the same sentiments.

"I don’t think the federal crackdown will help. Most of the crimes committed are not done by people getting background checks,” said Reverend Greene.

“We're going to respond to individuals selling the guns. Juveniles with guns, I agree it's a tremendous problem, and there needs to be a response to that, but people that are putting guns into the underground economy, those are the ones we're going to prosecute,” said U.S. Attorney Minkler.

Because federal law enforcement represents only 15% of nationwide law enforcement resources, maintaining close partnerships with the state and local level will remain a priority under Project Guardian.

According to a release by Minkler’s office, Project Guardian’s implementation is based on the following five principles: