U.S. Navy to name warship in honor of late Sen. Richard Lugar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Navy will name a warship in honor of the late Sen. Richard Lugar.

A naming ceremony for the USS Richard G. Lugar (DDG 136) will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, Sen. Todd Young announced. U.S. Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer and members of the Lugar family will join Young at the Indiana War Memorial. The ceremony is not open to the public.

In June, Young and Sen. Mike Braun introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that called for the next Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer warship to be named in honor of Lugar, who died in April at the age of 87.

Lugar volunteered for the Navy and served as an officer from 1957-1960, including a stint as an intelligence briefer to Admiral Arleigh Burke, who was chief of naval operations at the time.

Later, when Lugar served as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he led efforts to reduce nuclear, chemical and biological weapons with the passage and implementation of the bipartisan Nunn-Lugar program. The program led to the deactivation of more than 7,600 nuclear warheads, millions of chemical munitions and several thousand nuclear capable missiles.

In addition to his service in the Navy and the Senate, Lugar spent eight years as the mayor of Indianapolis.