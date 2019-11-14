× 4 new nonstop flights to warm weather destinations launch out of Indianapolis airport this month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four nonstop flights to warm weather destinations are launching out of the Indianapolis airport this month.

At 1:23 p.m. today, Allegiant Air will launch the first nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Tucson, closing the travel gap to this western hotspot of the United States.

Prior to Allegiant’s flight today, Tucson was an unserved destination out of Indianapolis. The Tucson flight will take off out of Indy twice weekly.

Additionally, a Spirit Airlines flight left for Fort Myers at 7 a.m., and at 8:59 p.m. Spirit travelers will head to Tampa to soak up the warm, Florida sunshine.

Spirit’s flights to Fort Myers and Tampa are their fourth and fifth flights out of Indy since launching in March. The Fort Myers and Tampa nonstop flights will depart Indy daily.

Spirit also offers nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Orlando and a seasonal nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach.

Allegiant is set to launch another flight out of the Indy airport later this month. Their new flight to West Palm Beach, Florida takes off on November 25.

“More flights, more destinations, more low-cost options – it all adds up to tremendous value for the more than 9 million people who fly out of the Indianapolis International Airport each year,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “Our airline partners like Allegiant and Spirit are investing in Indy, adding new nonstop destinations and giving travelers more options to existing travel markets.”