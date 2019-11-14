AG Curtis Hill announces bid for re-election as he awaits ruling from disciplinary hearing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill just announced he’s running for re-election.

“I’m Curtis Hill, I’m your attorney general, and I’m ready to keep fighting for Indiana, our values and our way of life. Join me.”

Hill just released a video this morning announcing his run for a second term.

You may remember Hill went in front of a disciplinary commission facing groping allegations by a state lawmaker and three statehouse staffers at a downtown bar last year.

He is still awaiting a ruling on that disciplinary complaint.

Leaders of his own party have called for his resignation.

GOP delegates will choose their nominee at next year’s Republican convention.