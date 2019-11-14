× Ball State student goes viral

INDIANAPOLIS — A Ball State student goes viral for a tweet celebrating a thoughtful gesture by her boyfriend. Abigail Gibson says it all started when she learned her friend Stephanie’s boyfriend had been unfaithful.

That’s when Abigail’s boyfriend Max decided to cheer Stephanie up with a bouquet of flowers. Abigail posted a picture of the flowers on Twitter with the caption “My best friend was cheated on by her boyfriend, and MY boyfriend bought her flowers just to show her that she deserves better than a cheater. He knows if he’s dating me, he’s dating my friends.”

The post got hundreds of replies with people implying there was something going on between Max and Stephanie, and others saying they would never be ok with their significant buying their friend flowers.

Abigail was even contacted by Buzzfeed News. The tweet has received more than 3,000 retweets and 22,000 likes.

Check out the interview to hear more of the story from Abigail and her friend Stephanie.