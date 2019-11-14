1 person dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting at Southern California high school; suspect in custody

Cascade Middle School student detained after cutting another student with knife

Posted 1:01 PM, November 14, 2019, by

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– A student at Cascade Middle School was detained after cutting another student with a knife, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the school around 10 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to the incident, or where exactly it occurred. Police say one student pulled a knife on and later cut a second student. The victim had minor injuries and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

There was a temporary lockdown at the school for about five minutes.

FOX59 has reached out to school officials for a statement.

