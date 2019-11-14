× Get paid $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

If you’re a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and family dramas, we found the perfect gig for you!

Put on your best pair of fuzzy socks, crank up the fire, and get paid $1,000 to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

CenturyLinkQuote.com says these are the requirements for candidates:

You don’t like Christmas—you love it. You must be over 18-years-old and be a U.S. resident. You must document the Christmas movie marathon with your followers on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. They also want you to share honest reviews of the movies.

You can fill out an application here explaining why you’re a perfect fit for the job.