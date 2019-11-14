× IACS building in need of repairs, what’s being done?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — 30 years of saving animals is putting some serious wear and tear on the building housing Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS).

The shelter used to be known as a kill shelter. In 1990, they euthanized roughly 87% of the 15,000 animals that came through. Last year that number was only 1,600 as the shelter began shifting towards rescue and adoption.

“[Adoption is] the best solution for animals to leave the building, and we need a building that can help us do that,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

The building wasn’t built for long-term stays, and all the dander and relentless cleaning is damaging the walls as well as the plumbing and HVAC system.

“The air handling for a shelter should be a lot more sophisticated than a normal office building just to deal with the animal hair,” Trennepohl said.

IACS is asking the city to allow them to reallocate those funds in their budget to repair the building. It’s called a fiscal ordinance.

“That allows us to use money in our budget for employee expense that we weren’t able to use this year due to vacant positions, and to use that money differently,” Trennepohl explained.

Friday night, IACS is hosting a Late Night Adopt-A-Thon. The shelter will be open until 10 pm, and adoption fees will be waived. They will provide vaccinations and microchips.