× IACS to hold ‘Late Night Adopt-A-Thon’ of dogs and cats Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is holding a special night-time adoption event with the hope of freeing up more kennel space.

The “Late Night Adopt-A-Thon” is set for Friday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at IACS, located at 2600 S. Harding Street, Indianapolis.

“We typically see an influx of animals coming to the shelter during colder weather,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director of IACS. “By staying open later on Friday, we are hoping that more people will be able to come to the shelter to meet all of our wonderful animals looking for a new home.”

IACS said all adoptions are free and a a special adoption kit will go to the first 25 dogs and 10 cats adopted during the event.

Activities for kids and a kissing booth to get your picture taken with your new pet will also be featured. The Bacon Station food truck will also be serving up some delicious menu items including vegetarian options.

IACS added that “lost pet tours” and “return to owners” will not be available after 6 p.m. on Friday to allow staff to focus on adoptions during the “Adopt-A-Thon.”

“Animal intake” will close at 5 p.m. as usual, said IACS.