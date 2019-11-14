× IMPD investigating shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched after 7 a.m. to the 3000 block of Island Club Lane in response to reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim. IMPD said the individual was in serious to critical condition but couldn’t provide any additional details.