IMPD investigating shooting on west side

Posted 7:36 AM, November 14, 2019, by
impdcar

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched after 7 a.m. to the 3000 block of Island Club Lane in response to reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the shooting victim. IMPD said the individual was in serious to critical condition but couldn’t provide any additional details.

