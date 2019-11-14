× Officials investigating deadly fire in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Officials in Madison County are investigating a fatal fire in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Fire Department (AFD) responded to a residence on the 400 block of W. John Street around 5:04 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said firefighters arrived, advised a fully involved structure fire and requested additional units.

One person was taken to the emergency room for injuries, according to AFD.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office has confirmed a second person was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

The State Fire Marshall was contacted and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.