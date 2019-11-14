Pack The Pantries: Help FOX59 fight hunger in Indiana this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 has teamed up with Financial Center First Credit Union, Indy Fuel, Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners again this holiday season to fight hunger in Indiana.

We’re asking for your support by donating to our annual “Pack the Pantries” campaign.

One in six Hoosiers goes to bed hungry every night, and more than 1 million people across the state go hungry each year.

The winter months are particularly tough for families in need due to holiday expenses and increased heating costs.

While food donations are welcome, the greatest need is for financial donations. Food banks can buy in bulk at wholesale prices, so your cash donation goes much further than it would at your neighborhood grocery store.

Just a $5 donation can provide 20 meals. Your $10 gift provides 40 meals, and $25 covers 100 meals.

There are several convenient ways to donate.

You can donate at the following websites:

You can text a gift to:

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

Or, if you would rather make your donation in person, stop by any of these Financial Center locations:

Castleton: 8245 Allisonville Road

Geist: 11715 Fox Road

Greenwood: 20 N. Emerson Avenue

Lawrence: 7101 E. 56th Street

Lawrence: 8899 E. 56th Street (inside the Major General Emmett J. Bean Building)

Park 100: 5455 W. 86th

Stop 11: 1301 E. Stop 11 Road

Additionally:

On Thursday, Dec. 12, $1 will be donated to Pack the Pantries for every person who visits the Christmas Nights of Lights drive-thru light show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

It takes the support of the entire community to fight hunger, and every dollar makes a difference. No donation is too small.