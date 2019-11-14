People take advantage of state parks before fall colors leave trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the temperatures dropping so are the leaves nearing the end of the fall season and opportunities to see the bright fall colors.

Eagle Creek Park is a favorite location in Indianapolis for many Fall hikers. We hit the road to Shakamak State Park and Hoosier National Forest to show you some prime locations to see the Fall Colors before all the leaves are gone.

“The weathers been great overall, we've had a fantastic turnout of guests and people this year. The fall colors this year were exquisite,” Kenna Duguay, Assistant Property Manager at Shakamak State Park said.

Duguay says this will be last week or weekend to get out and see and enjoy the fall colors before they are gone for the season.

Jean Plew has been camping in the park for a few days. She says most people have already gone home, and that it is nice to have the run of the full campground.

“At first, I didn't think we would get the color but we did eventually get the color it was just a little later,” Plew said. “If it gets as cold as they say it’s going to get, I believe the remaining leaves will fall very soon.”

Marty Jones took advantage of some extra time to get some nice fall color photography before the end of the season. To get some good shots, Jones climbed a tower in the park.

“I’ve noticed a lot of change in the last couple weeks, mainly today it's mostly the beech trees a lot of color still in the Beech trees, but it's fading fast. Winters coming soon,” Jones said.

Dry conditions along with cold temperatures and high winds affect when the leaves change colors and when they fall.