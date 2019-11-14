× Police say Madison woman stole from employer of 17 years

MADISON, Ind. — A Madison woman faces a felony charge after police say she stole money from her employer of 17 years.

The Indiana State Police said 47-year-old Malinda Downey faces a theft charge after an investigation into the theft of money from Pawlak Orthodontics.

The investigation discovered that between 2014 and 2019 Downey allegedly collected money from patients at the orthodontics office, but only deposited a part of these payments. Police say she stole the rest.

An audit showed about $300,000 of payments were missing from the orthodontics office between 2014 and 2019. Additional money was stolen from accounts prior to 2014.

Downey was being held Thursday in the Jefferson County Jail.