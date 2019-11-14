× Slowly warming up, temperatures remain below average

Thursday morning’s lows are not nearly as cold as they the last two days across central Indiana! Temperatures are about 15 to 20 degrees warmer compared to Wednesday morning when the low fell to nine degrees. The cloud cover overnight prevented temperatures from diving back to single digit lows. Skies are going to be partly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures this afternoon will be slightly warmer, but still near 15 degrees below normal for mid-November.

A weak cold front will travel over the region this afternoon and it will not bring any showers to Indianapolis. The boundary is going to be more of a “wind shift”, which will help Friday morning lows to fall back into the teens. Quiet weather will persist through this Friday evening for regional high school football games. It will be a chilly night though as temperatures fall to the mid-20s by the fourth quarter.

Temperatures are going to slowly climb through the weekend with highs finally rising back over the 40° mark since Veterans Day! More clouds will move back into central Indiana early next week as a weak disturbance approaches the Midwest. Our next chance for any showers will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday.