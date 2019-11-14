So You Think You Can Dance Live!

Posted 10:25 AM, November 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

So You Think You Can Dance brings its live show to Indy.  Stephanie Sosa and Eddie Hoyt are just two of the top ten finalists from season 16.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.