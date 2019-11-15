WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of testimony in President Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

$5,000 reward offered in theft from Greenwood gun store

Posted 1:01 PM, November 15, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A reward is being offered for information in the theft of several firearms from a Greenwood gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the theft at Atkinson Firearms, 545 Christy Dr., Greenwood.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, several people forced their way into the business and stole nine guns. Investigators have released photos of persons of interest in the case along with a vehicle of interest.

The ATF and Greenwood Police Department are conducting a joint investigation into the case.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or by visiting this website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.