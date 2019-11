× UPDATE: EB I-70 reopens near SR 39 in Hendricks County after semi fire

UPDATE: EB I-70 is back open.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of EB I-70 are closed near SR 39 in Hendricks County due to a semi fire.

The backup is growing very quickly.

To avoid it, exit I-70 at Little Point Road and take State Road 42 or US 40 EB to SR 39 to re-access EB I-70.