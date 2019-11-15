Cathedral’s Jacob Langdon wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game

Cathedral football celebrates with Jacob Langdon after winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game (WXIN November 14, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations to Cathedral running back Jacob Langdon for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from November 8.

Langdon took the handoff, bounced outside, and tip-toed the sideline through a pair of defensive backs trying to push him out of bounds en route to a 90-yard touchdown run in the Irish's 42-12 win over Decatur Central in sectional finals.

Cathedral takes on New Palestine in the 5A regional round tonight.

