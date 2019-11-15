Cathedral’s Jacob Langdon wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Congratulations to Cathedral running back Jacob Langdon for winning the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from November 8.
Langdon took the handoff, bounced outside, and tip-toed the sideline through a pair of defensive backs trying to push him out of bounds en route to a 90-yard touchdown run in the Irish's 42-12 win over Decatur Central in sectional finals.
Cathedral takes on New Palestine in the 5A regional round tonight.