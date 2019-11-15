Coolest weekend since mid-March; Cold November rolls on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSHINE AND MILDER FRIDAY

Bright skies overhead Friday allowing temperatures to climb back above 40-degrees, the warmest here since early Monday morning. Still as much as 10-degrees below normal is felt and looked like a nice start to the weekend.

Late day a weak, wind shifting, cold front was sinking south from northern Indiana and bringing a low deck of clouds with it. The cameras from Geist and Broad Ripple capture the clouds arrival while still clear on the south side of Indianapolis.

FOG FORMING

A cold front is slipping south Friday as we cool after sunset. Low clouds and eventually fog will form late night into Saturday morning. These clouds will likely keep temperatures from rising early Saturday so don't be too disappointed that its grey and chilly on the onset. Skies will brighten into the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to run well below average with Friday marking the fifth straight day below normal. November 2019 has been the coldest to date since 1991 with a daily temperature average 16° per day below normal. Through the 15th of the month, only 1991 and 1976 were colder.

The streak of consecutive below normal days will stretch well into next week. This weekend the high temperatures will struggle to reach 40-degrees Saturday should clouds be reluctant to give and only the lower 40s on Sunday making this the coolest weekend since mid-March.

The pattern isn't budging as the northwest flow jet stream extends the chilly pattern into next week. Afternoon highs will remain in the 40s until mid week when a brief warm up will occur. At this distance, temperatures will reach the mid 50s Wednesday then fall as rain arrives Thursday.

We are not expecting the polar branch of the jet stream to return at this time but all indications are for a better chance of cooler weather into the final week of November.