Foodie Spotlight: High Velocity is a food-centric restaurant disguised as a sports bar

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

As a local food writer, I get asked the question all the time: “Where’s a good place to watch a game that also has great food?” That is often times a tricky thing to pull off -- the atmosphere of a sports bar paired with delicious eats. Foodies are sports fans too! If you’re looking for such a place in the downtown area, look no further than High Velocity inside the JW Marriott, where their motto is "Eat, Drink, Sports."

High Velocity is a food-centric restaurant disguised as a sports bar. The gigantic bar is the centerpiece of the restaurant where it is surrounded by more TVs than you can count. They even have private TVs at some tables that you can control yourself. If you’re wanting a more relaxed meal, there is plenty of seating throughout the restaurant for the non-sports fans. Even though we’re all depressed because of the cold weather, outdoor patio season will be upon us before we know it and High Velocity has one of the best views in all of the city. The patio overlooks Victory Field where you can even enjoy the fireworks on game nights.

The food at High Velocity is kinda like bar food on steroids. They have all of your bar favorites, but with a gourmet twist. The food is fresh and prepared with care in the kitchen, as opposed to everything deep-fried. You better believe that you can taste the difference between fresh and frozen. The menu is quite large, but I’m here to help you out with that. Here are my four “can’t miss” options from the menu at High Velocity:

Touchdown Tray: I think we can all agree that the true measure of a sports bar starts and stops at the appetizer section of the menu. I might be bending the rules a little by including a sampler tray on my can’t miss list, but it’s necessary. How else am I going to be able to fit all of these starters onto a list of only four items? Anyhoo, the Touchdown Tray is a must-have for any football viewing party. It is jam-packed with chicken wings, quesadillas, miniature hot dogs, and a huge plate of nachos! Each item on their own is great, but united together they are out-of-this-world. On top of that, it comes on a really cool serving board. As you could imagine by the name, the Touchdown Tray is only available throughout the football season … so you better get on it!

Short Rib Grilled Cheese: I grew up on grilled cheese and to this day consider myself an aficionado on the subject. The grilled cheese sandwiches from my childhood were basically white bread, butter, and American cheese. Pretty boring, right, but still delicious. As the years have gone by, my palate and eating habits have matured. I can still appreciate a basic grilled cheese, but give me the adult version any day. What we have here is a delicious blend of Oaxaca and Munster cheese paired with tender and juicy short rib all grilled between a strong foundation of farmer’s bread. Tasting is believing when it comes to this sandwich.

Mac & Cheese: While we’re on the topic of grown-up dishes, let me introduce you to my new friend, adult Mac & Cheese. I’m sensing a theme here. Not only does this Mac & Cheese look pretty, but the taste is quite shocking. Get a load of everything that goes into making this glorious concoction: Nueske's bacon lardons, caramelized red onions, baby spinach, cavatappi pasta, white cheddar and asiago cheese sauce. Let me just say that those bacon lardons will change your life! Don’t be embarrassed to order the Mac & Cheese around your friends … they will only be jealous.

Loaded Fries: You didn’t think I was going to get out of this column with selecting only one item from the appetizer section, did you? I did say that it was the measuring stick, after all. Loaded fries are sort of like the American cousin to nachos. The basic form of the dish is cheese, bacon, and French fries, but you can really pile anything on top and get away with it. The Loaded Fries at High Velocity are topped with cheddar cheese, Tabasco aioli, applewood bacon, sunny side eggs, and chives. Break the yolk on the eggs and dive right in.

If you want a true High Velocity experience, check out their "Half & Half ‘til Halftime" event this Thursday (November 21st) during the Colts vs. Texans Thursday Night Football Game. Food, Drinks, and the Colts -- what more could you want? Check out their website for all the details.