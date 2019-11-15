× Hunters can help hungry Hoosiers by donating deer meat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Attention deer hunters! After you fill up your freezer, you can help hungry Hoosiers by donating extra meat.

As part of the “Meat” the Need initiative, you can take your deer into a local, participating meat processor, and tell them you would like to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is no charge.

The organization partnered with 87 meat processors statewide, and they encourage the donation of large game and livestock to the program.

Protein is very important for body development, especially in children, and it is also one of the hardest commodities for food banks to obtain.

The goal of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is to provide meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana to assist those in need of additional food services.