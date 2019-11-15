× Jacoby Brissett will start for the Colts this week, says coach Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three days of practice convinced Frank Reich of one thing.

Jacoby Brissett will be the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Jacoby was full-go the whole week,” Reich said Friday. “He looked good, so he’ll be our starter.”

Reich wouldn’t offer how close Brissett is to 100 percent after spraining the MCL in his left knee in the Nov. 3 loss at Pittsburgh. The injury forced him to miss last Sunday’s loss to Miami.

“I haven’t asked him,” Reich said. “He’s looked really good. I really don’t want to put a percentage on it.

“I know he’s good enough to play.”

Brissett has been a model of efficiency in his eight starts: 64.8 percent completion percentage, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions. He was the catalyst as the Colts opened with a 5-2 record before his injury in the second quarter at Pittsburgh contributed to the two-game losing streak.

Before clearing Brissett to return Sunday, Reich needed to see him play the position at a high level. That included his ability to maneuver in the pocket.

“I watch his every move every day for the last two years,” Reich said, “so I know what he looks like when he’s feeling good. Just needed to see him look like that.”

Hilton ruled out

As expected, Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton (calf) was ruled out of Sunday’s game, along with rookie wideout Parris Campbell (hand).

It’s worth noting the Colts are 0-7 when Hilton has missed a game with an injury.

Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) did not practice this week and is unlikely to play.

