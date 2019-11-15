Police seek ‘person of interest,’ 3 others in violent Kokomo home invasion robbery

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are looking for four people in connection with a violent home invasion robbery.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the men entered a home in the 2300 block of North Bell Street around 10:50 p.m. Sunday and demanded money.

Once inside, the suspects assaulted the victims and held them a gunpoint. The men got away with cash, cell phones and jewelry.

Police have identified Antione L. Huff as a “person of interest” and are asking for the public’s help in locating him for questioning. Police also released images of three other people seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Erik Fogg #400 at (765) 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip through Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).