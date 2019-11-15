WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of testimony in President Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Queen of Comedy, Adele Givens stops by FOX59

Posted 9:01 AM, November 15, 2019, by
Indianapolis, Ind -- She's known as the "Queen of Comedy," and she's been making people laugh for nearly three decades. Adele Givens stopped by FOX59 ahead of her performance at Helium Comedy Club. She talked about her life and beginnings as a comedian.

