Indianapolis, Ind -- She's known as the "Queen of Comedy," and she's been making people laugh for nearly three decades. Adele Givens stopped by FOX59 ahead of her performance at Helium Comedy Club. She talked about her life and beginnings as a comedian.
Queen of Comedy, Adele Givens stops by FOX59
