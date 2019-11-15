Riley Children’s hospital gets wagon dedicated in Tyler Trent’s memory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lasting legacy from a former Riley kid is helping current patients.

The Trent family was on hand Thursday to dedicate a wagon in honor of their son Tyler. Tyler Trent passed away in January from a rare form of bone cancer.

During his time, Trent’s fighting spirit, perseverance and grace inspired countless people. He helped raise thousands of dollars for cancer research and has been honored with the Disney Spirit Award and the Sagamore of the Wabash award.

The wagon dedicated Thursday will be used to transport patients from their room to surgery, and around the hospital. Tyler's parents say this is a special moment for them.

"It`s so heartwarming and it does bring great comfort to know that he is still in the halls and helping people even in his passing, that help Tony and I a lot in our grief that he continues to help in sort of different ways," Kelly Trent said.

This wagon was presented as a gift to the Trent family at Riley`s dance marathon event in June.

Tyler holds the record for the highest fundraising total in Dance Marathon history, raising more than $100,000 for cancer research at Riley.