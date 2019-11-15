Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 15
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.
NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S MARCUS MCFADDEN
Lutheran's Marcus McFadden jumps in front of a North Vermillion pass for an interception and returns the ball 45 yards for a touchdown in the Saints' 56-21 win in 1A Regionals.
NOMINEE #2: CENTER GROVE'S CARSON STEELE
Center Grove's Carson Steele takes a 4th and 1 carry through the Warren Central defense, carrying a Warrior defender into the end zone for a touchdown in the Trojans' 28-14 win in 6A Regionals.