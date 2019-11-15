Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 15

Posted 11:46 PM, November 15, 2019, by

Lutheran's Marcus McFadden and Center Grove's Carson Steele (WXIN November 15, 2019).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S MARCUS MCFADDEN

Data pix.

Lutheran's Marcus McFadden jumps in front of a North Vermillion pass for an interception and returns the ball 45 yards for a touchdown in the Saints' 56-21 win in 1A Regionals.

NOMINEE #2: CENTER GROVE'S CARSON STEELE

Data pix.

Center Grove's Carson Steele takes a 4th and 1 carry through the Warren Central defense, carrying a Warrior defender into the end zone for a touchdown in the Trojans' 28-14 win in 6A Regionals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.