× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 15

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school football our FOX59 cameras caught, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine the winner of the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S MARCUS MCFADDEN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lutheran's Marcus McFadden jumps in front of a North Vermillion pass for an interception and returns the ball 45 yards for a touchdown in the Saints' 56-21 win in 1A Regionals.

NOMINEE #2: CENTER GROVE'S CARSON STEELE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Center Grove's Carson Steele takes a 4th and 1 carry through the Warren Central defense, carrying a Warrior defender into the end zone for a touchdown in the Trojans' 28-14 win in 6A Regionals.