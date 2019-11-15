Sunny end to the work week; temperatures slowly rise this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is another quiet morning around the state this Friday morning. Light cloud cover will exit the area during the morning commute and skies will become mostly sunny to wrap up the work week! High pressure will slide east over the Ohio Valley today and provide the Indianapolis area with plenty of sunshine. The clearing skies this afternoon should help highs to rebound back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will continue to slowly improve through the weekend but remain below average both days.

Skies will stay mostly clear for regional high school football games tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by fourth quarter. A few more clouds will fill into central Indiana overnight and elevated humidity values could contribute to the formation of fog. The fog may turn thick early Saturday morning with improving visibility after 10 AM. Lows tonight will drop back into the mid-20s.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Saturday with a forecast high near 42° in Indianapolis. Dry weather will continue through the weekend, which is good news for those heading to the Colts game on Sunday! Temperatures will be in the lower 40s by kick-off with increasing clouds during game time.

A weak system will approach Indiana on Sunday night with skies turning overcast at the start of the week. Lingering moisture from the system could produce a couple sprinkles. A more favorable chance for rain arrives next Thursday as highs climb closer to the 50° mark.