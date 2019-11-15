× Your guide to Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals and shopping hours

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday just around the corner, many retailers have announced their sales and operating hours for the holiday.

Check out deals and hours from top retailers along with Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours. Some stores are also closed for the holiday. You’ll find it all in our Thanksgiving and Black Friday Guide.

Here’s our look at some of the top deals by store:

Here’s a look at stores that will be open and their hours via BestBlackFriday.com:

Best Buy – Opens at 5 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond – First time opening on Thanksgiving

CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

DSW – Some locations open at 5 p.m.

Gamestop – Opens at 3 p.m.

Gordmans – Open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. – opens for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

JCPenney – Opens at 2 p.m.

Kmart – Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy’s, which issued the following statement: We are opening most Macy’s stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day again this year – the same as last year – to serve our customers who have interest in shopping that day. Our staffing plan is designed to support our growth strategy and empower and incentivize our colleagues as they all have a role to play in our performance and a stake to win in our success. As we do every year, we surveyed our incredible colleagues in our stores to understand their Thanksgiving staffing preferences and allow them to opt-in for shifts. Additionally, colleagues who work any shift on Thanksgiving day will be compensated with overtime pay. We deeply value the commitment and contribution of our colleagues across the country as we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our customer.

Mattress Firm, which issued the following statement: Thanksgiving Day has become an increasingly popular sale day, with many retailers opting to keep their doors open. While we encourage our employees to take a break during the holidays, we also embrace our entrepreneurial spirit, which is why some of our stores are choosing to remain open on Thanksgiving. To see if your local Mattress Firm store is open on Thanksgiving, visit: https://www.mattressfirm.com/stores/ go

Meijer – Opening at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving; sales resume on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

New York & Company – Some locations opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving – some locations opening at 6 a.m. on Black Friday – check mall hours for both

Old Navy – Opens at 3 p.m. and staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night – some mall locations may vary

RiteAid – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Sears – Opens at 6 p.m.

Target – Opens at 5 p.m.

Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Walmart – Opens for Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.

Here’s a look at stores that are closed for Thanksgiving via BestBlackFriday.com: